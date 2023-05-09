A US Army sergeant convicted of murdering a protester at Black Lives Matter rally is set to be sentenced Tuesday morning -- amid moves from Texas' governor to pardon him.

Daniel Perry shot and killed 28-year-old Garrett Foster, both White men, in July 2020 at an Austin racial justice rally held following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which triggered nationwide and global protests against police brutality.

