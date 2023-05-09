Daniel Perry, Army sergeant convicted of murder for shooting Black Lives Matter protester, asks for 10 years in prison

Daniel Perry, here on April 7, is set to be sentenced Tuesday, May 9.

 Jay Janner/USA Today Network/Reuters

Attorneys for a US Army sergeant who was convicted of murdering a protester at a Black Lives Matter rally asked a judge to sentence him to 10 years in prison in court Tuesday -- even as Texas' governor has expressed plans to pardon him.

Daniel Perry, 35, wore a striped black-and-gray jail uniform in Travis County court in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday for the punishment phase of the trial, in which a number of witnesses testified about his background and the impact of the shooting. He faces between 5 and 99 years in prison.

