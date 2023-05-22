Daniel Penny, the man who held Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold, says race had nothing to do with it, New York Post reports



 David Dee Delgado/Reuters

(CNN) — The Marine veteran who held an unhoused Black man in a deadly chokehold aboard a New York City subway train earlier this month defended his actions and said in an interview with the New York Post the killing “had nothing to do with race.”

Daniel Penny, 24, told the newspaper he’s “deeply saddened by the loss of life,” amid what has become a contentious homicide case that has highlighted New York’s handling of homelessness.

