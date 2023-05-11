Daniel Penny surrenders to police to face manslaughter charge in chokehold death of Jordan Neely on NYC subway

Daniel Penny, a US Marine veteran who held homeless street artist Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on a New York subway train earlier this month, has surrendered to police to face a second-degree manslaughter charge.

Penny has "his head held up high" and is dealing with the situation "with the sort of integrity and honor that is characteristic of who he is" and "of his honorable service," said his attorney Thomas Kenniff.

CNN's Kristina Sgueglia, Ray Sanchez, Artemis Moshtagian, Maria Santana, Liam Reilly, Alisha Ebrahimji and Steve Forrest contributed to this report.