Daniel Penny pleads not guilty after being indicted in NYC subway chokehold death

Daniel Penny, a Marine veteran charged in the death of a Black man he put in a chokehold on the New York City subway, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide during a court appearance on June 28.

 Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Penny, who is White, only spoke to say “not guilty” when asked for his plea at the hearing, which lasted less than five minutes. The 24-year-old was indicted by a grand jury this month in the May 1 death of 30-year-old Jordan Neely.

CNN’s Laura Ly and Tanika Gray contributed to this report.