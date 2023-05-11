A tropical cyclone is strengthening in the Bay of Bengal and is on course to hit western Myanmar and Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar, where around 1 million people live in flimsy shelters in what many consider to be the world's largest refugee camp.

Cyclone Mocha is the first to form in the Bay this year and is expected to strengthen further before making landfall on Sunday, likely in western Myanmar's Rakhine state, near the border with Bangladesh.