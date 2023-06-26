Fossil reveals human ancestors butchered one another for reasons beyond ritual

(CNN) — Nine cut marks on a fossilized shin bone suggest that ancient human relatives butchered and possibly ate one another 1.45 million years ago, according to a new study.

The fossilized tibia was found in the collection of National Museums of Kenya’s Nairobi National Museum by Briana Pobiner, a paleoanthropologist at the National Museum of Natural History in Washington DC.