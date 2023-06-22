(CNN) — The state of Florida on Wednesday did not agree to release Crosley Green, a man who served three decades behind bars for a murder he says he didn’t commit, two months after he was ordered to return to prison following his conditional release in 2021.

Attorneys for Green, 65, asked the Florida Commission on Offender Review this week to reconsider his presumptive parole release date, which was originally set for 2059 in 2015. During the Wednesday hearing, the commission responded by shortening Green’s parole eligibility date by five years to 2054.