Coffee County, Georgia, is in the middle of the latest Trump indictment. CNN's Elle Reeve speaks to locals who believe the incident wasn't an accident but because of a long history of voter suppression.

Douglas, Georgia (CNN) — The breach of the Coffee County elections office can seem almost out of place in the 97-page Georgia indictment of former President Donald Trump and associates.

The sprawling racketeering allegations spread from centers of power with pressure on the vice president to ignore the Constitution, reported calls to secretaries of state to change vote counts, and the creation of slates of fake electors for Congress. They also include the invitation of a tech team to a non-public area of a small-town administration building.