Lahaina fire becomes deadliest fire in US in 100 years
Video play button

(CNN) — The death toll from the Maui wildfires climbed to at least 93 late Saturday, making it the deadliest US wildfire in more than 100 years, according to research from the National Fire Protection Association, as authorities work to identify the victims and sift through the burned communities of western Maui.

“This is the largest natural disaster we’ve ever experienced,” Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said at a Saturday night news conference. “It’s going to also be a natural disaster that’s going to take an incredible amount of time to recover from.”

CNN’s Michelle Watson, Mike Valerio, Andy Rose, Cole Higgins, Rebekah Riess, Paul P. Murphy and Haley Britzky contributed to this report.