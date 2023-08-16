COVID-19 LEVELS ON THE RISE HEADING INTO FLU SEASON (4:00AMET)
Video play button

(CNN) — Federal surveillance data suggests that Covid-19 levels are trending up in the United States, but key metrics remain well below most other points in the pandemic.

Covid-19 hospitalizations have been on the rise since early July, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the first week of August, more than 10,000 people were hospitalized with Covid-19. That’s a 60% increase over the course of a month, including a 14% bump in the most recent week.