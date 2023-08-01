Fmr prosecutor explains how Trump could beat a criminal prosecution
Video play button

(CNN) — Donald Trump has been indicted on federal charges related to 2020 election subversion, a stunning third time this year that the former president has faced criminal charges.

But could the former president, who remains the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, assume the Oval Office again if convicted of the alleged crimes? In short, yes.

CNN’s Ross Levitt contributed to this report.