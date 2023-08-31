(UPDATED PKG) MANHUNT FOR "EXTREMELY DANGEROUS" ESCAPEE (330pET)
Philadelphia (CNN) — Officials say an inmate convicted of murder who escaped a Pennsylvania prison Thursday might be headed south toward Mexico.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, broke out of the Chester County Prison, about 30 miles west of Philadelphia, at around 8:50 a.m. Thursday, the Chester County District Attorney’s Office said. The district attorney, Deb Ryan, described Cavalcante as “an extremely dangerous man.”

