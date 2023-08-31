Convicted murderer escapes prison outside Philadelphia By Danny Freeman, CNN Aug 31, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 'His depravity knows no bounds': Chester County DA on escaped murderer Video play button 'His depravity knows no bounds': Chester County DA on escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante, an inmate considered "extremely dangerous," escaped a prison in Chester County, Pennsylvania, Thursday morning, according to local officials. CNN's Danny Freeman reports Show more Show less 'His depravity knows no bounds': Chester County DA on escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante, an inmate considered "extremely dangerous," escaped a prison in Chester County, Pennsylvania, Thursday morning, according to local officials. CNN's Danny Freeman reports Chester County District Attorney Danelo Cavalcante, 34, broke out of Chester County Prison at around 8:50 a.m. on August 31, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Philadelphia (CNN) — An inmate considered “extremely dangerous” escaped a prison in Chester County, Pennsylvania, Thursday morning, according to local officials.Danelo Cavalcante, 34, broke out of Chester County Prison at around 8:50 a.m. Thursday, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.The prison is about 30 miles west of Philadelphia.He was last seen at around 9:40 a.m. walking along a road in Pocopson Township, wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts and white sneakers.“Chester County Detectives and the Pennsylvania State Police are conducting a thorough county-wide search,” said the DA’s office in a news release.“Danelo Cavalcante is considered an extremely dangerous man,” said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan in a statement.Cavalcante was convicted of first-degree murder on August 16 for killing his former girlfriend in 2021. He was sentenced to life without parole last week.The DA is urging the public to call 911 immediately if they have any information about the suspect.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular 'We've messed up': City, property manager hold meeting on 'nuisance' Meadowlands Apartments Woman pushed out of car, dragged along road after passenger tries to get away from police stop Police investigating NE Madison convenience store robbery UW-Madison engineers prove common PVC pipes can hack voice identification systems Madison Metropolitan School Board removes use of out-of-school suspension from elementary schools Latest News NB I-39/90/94 closed near Arlington due to vehicle fire FEMA awards Madison $6M for flood mitigation efforts following 2018 storms Labor Day to bring service changes for Madison buses DNR asking for public's help with tracking elk movement during upcoming breeding season Trump pleads not guilty, waives next week's arraignment in Georgia election case More News