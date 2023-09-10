See new images of convicted killer caught on doorbell camera
(CNN) — Danelo Cavalcante, the convicted killer who escaped from a Pennsylvania prison, was seen overnight Saturday more than 20 miles from the search area where he was last reportedly sighted, according to state police.

“During the late evening and overnight hours, Cavalcante was reportedly seen in the northern Chester County area near Phoenixville,” Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release early Sunday, placing the fugitive about 25 miles northeast of the county prison from which he escaped on August 31.

