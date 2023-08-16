Judge J. Michael Luttig, former federal judge, tells CNN's Anderson Cooper that Donald Trump's attacks on the judges presiding over his trials could "imperil" the former president.

(CNN) — A conservative retired federal judge on Wednesday condemned former President Donald Trump’s criticisms of judges hearing criminal cases brought against him, calling the recent attacks “unprecedented” and “inexcusable.”

“The former president’s comments and attacks on the federal judiciary and on the specific individual judges who will preside over his trials are unprecedented in American history,” J. Michael Luttig told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on “AC360.”

CNN’s Alayna Treene, Katelyn Polantz, Shawna Mizelle, Jamie Gangel, contributed to this report.