Someone in the crowd threw a drink at Cardi B. See how she reacted
Video play button

(CNN) — A concertgoer has filed a report with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) after being “struck by an item that was thrown from the stage,” police said in a statement to CNN Monday.

Police did not mention Cardi B in their statement, but the address on the incident report matches the location where she was performing on Saturday.