A woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson after he was reported missing from his Colorado Springs home in 2020 has been found guilty of murder in the case.

Letecia Stauch, 39, sat motionless in court Monday as a judge read the jury's verdict finding her guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, one count of tampering with a deceased human body and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

CNN's Claire Colbert contributed to this report.