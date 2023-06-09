Bogota, Colombia (CNN) — The Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN) – one of the oldest and largest guerrilla groups still operating in the country – have agreed to implement a bilateral, six-month ceasefire starting on August 3.

The agreement comes after months of private negotiations in Cuba, Mexico, and Venezuela, and was ratified on Friday during a ceremony in Havana presided over by Colombian President Gustavo Petro, his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel and the ELN’s chief commander, known by his nom de guerre ‘Antonio García.’