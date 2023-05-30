(CNN) — A six-story apartment building that partially collapsed Sunday in Davenport, Iowa, is at risk of caving in completely and is expected to be demolished Tuesday, displacing all of its residents as some are still unaccounted for, officials said.

Eight people were rescued from the crumpling structure, and more than a dozen others were assisted in evacuating the site, city officials said Monday.

CNN’s Holly Yan and Chris Boyette contributed to this report.