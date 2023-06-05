Collapse of critical Ukrainian dam sparks region-wide evacuations. Here’s what we know

A major dam and hydro-electric power plant in Russian-occupied southern Ukraine was destroyed early Tuesday.

 Reuters

(CNN) — A major dam and hydro-electric power plant in Russian-occupied southern Ukraine suffered a collapse early Tuesday, prompting mass evacuations and fears for large-scale devastation as Ukraine accused Moscow’s forces of committing an act of “ecocide.”

Residents downstream from the Nova Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River in Kherson were told to “do everything you can to save your life,” according to the head of Ukraine’s Kherson region military administration, as video showed a deluge of water gushing from a huge breach in the dam.

CNN’s Sophie Jeong, Sarita Harilela, Amy Cassidy, Anna Chernova and Victoria Butenko contributed reporting.