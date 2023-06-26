Club Q shooting suspect pleads guilty to 5 murder charges with consecutive life sentences

Mourners created a memorial honoring the five victims killed at Club Q in the days after the shooting.

 Hyoung Chang/Denver Post/Getty Images

Colorado Springs, Colorado (CNN) — The suspect accused of fatally shooting five people and injuring 19 others last year at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado has pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree murder and agreed to serve five consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole as part of a deal with prosecutors, the defendant told a judge.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 23, also pleaded guilty Monday morning to 46 counts of attempted murder in the first degree – with 48-year consecutive sentences each – and no-contest to bias-motivated crimes in the November 19 massacre at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

