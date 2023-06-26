Club Q mass shooter sentenced to over 2,000 years in prison after family begs judge to ‘lock this animal away to the depths of hell’

Mourners created a memorial honoring the five victims killed at Club Q in the days after the shooting.

 Hyoung Chang/Denver Post/Getty Images

Colorado Springs, Colorado (CNN) — The suspect accused of using an AR-style rifle to terrorize a Colorado LGBTQ nightclub – killing five people and injuring 19 others – has pleaded guilty to five counts of first-degree murder and 46 counts of attempted murder.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, 23, was sentenced Monday to five consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for the 2022 massacre at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

CNN’s Brad Parks contributed to this report.