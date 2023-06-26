Closing arguments complete in trial of ex-school resource officer who stayed outside during Parkland shooting

(CNN) — Prosecutors Monday urged jurors to find a former school resource officer who stayed outside during the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School guilty on all counts, contending his alleged inaction contributed to the deaths of six victims and the injuries of four others.

The state has accused Scot Peterson, 60, of failing to confront the gunman according to his active shooter training, instead taking cover for more than 45 minutes outside the school’s three-story 1200 building during the attack, which remains the deadliest high school shooting in US history after 17 students and staff members were killed.

CNN’s Carlos Suarez, Denise Royal and Pamela Kirkland contributed to this report.