Closing arguments begin in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

A photo exhibit entered into evidence in the trial showed bullet holes shattered the glass windows of the synagogue.

 US District Court Western PA

(CNN) — Closing arguments began Thursday morning in the trial of the gunman who killed 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018.

Robert Bowers, 50, has pleaded not guilty to 63 charges, including obstruction of free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death and hate crimes resulting in death. If convicted of any of 22 capital charges, the trial will move to a separate penalty phase, in which the same jury will listen to further evidence and decide whether to sentence him to death.