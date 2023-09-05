CNN political analyst Maggie Haberman joins CNN's Kaitlan Collins to discuss former Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio's 22-year sentence and the effect it has on Donald Trump.

(CNN) — Special counsel Jack Smith is not done with former President Donald Trump and his entourage, despite charging him with four criminal counts over his attempt to overthrow the 2020 election and more than three dozen other charges over his hoarding of classified documents in Florida.

The clash between the hard-driving prosecutor and the world’s most famous defendant escalated even further on Tuesday, as new details of Smith’s widening probe into election interference emerged. The special counsel is now looking at how money raised off baseless claims of voter fraud was used to fund attempts to breach voting equipment in several states won by President Joe Biden, CNN exclusively reported.