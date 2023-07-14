(CNN) — Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson announced plans to step down as president of the Chicago-based Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the international human and civil rights organization he founded.

Jackson, a protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., formed Operation People United to Save Humanity (PUSH) in 1971. It was later renamed after merging in 1996 with another of his organizations – the National Rainbow Coalition. He discussed his upcoming retirement from the role during a recent YouTube live stream broadcast.