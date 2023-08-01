See Cindy Crawford recreating iconic Super Bowl ad 31 years later
(CNN) — TikTok’s song of the summer, the ecstatically explicit “One Margarita,” just got a raucous new music video — with a cameo from none other than supermodel Cindy Crawford.

The fashion icon’s appearance in the video for the TikTok-approved anthem was a surprise: The song, originally a freestyle by TikTok personality-turned-rapper That Chick Angel, is an ode to a margarita’s power as an aphrodisiac that increasingly loosens one’s inhibitions with every sip.