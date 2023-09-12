CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour reflects on her 40-year anniversary with the network.

(CNN) — Christiane Amanpour still remembers her humble beginnings at CNN.

Forty years ago, before she was hired by what was then a groundbreaking news startup, she was an electronics graphics operator at a local NBC affiliate, responsible for the various elements that appear on-air during broadcasts. When she arrived in Atlanta to discuss a role at CNN with a recruiter, she did so with only $100 in her pocket and a single suitcase.