Chris Christie: Donald Trump is a liar and a coward
(CNN) — Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie sharpened his attacks on former President Donald Trump on Sunday, calling his rival for the 2024 GOP nomination a “liar” and a “coward.”

The former New Jersey governor was reacting to Trump’s speech at a conservative gathering Saturday in Florida, where he declared, “I’m being indicted for you,” as he sought to defend himself against charges in the special counsel’s investigation of his alleged mishandling of classified material after leaving office.