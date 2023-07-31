A zoo in eastern China has reassured visitors its sun bears are authentic, after videos of the animal standing like a person went viral on Chinese social media, prompting rumors that it was a human in disguise.

In a statement written from the perspective of a sun bear named “Angela,” officials from Hangzhou zoo said people “didn’t understand” the species.