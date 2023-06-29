Hong Kong (CNN) — China has unveiled a sweeping foreign relations law enshrining its right to impose “countermeasures” against actions that it deems a threat – in Beijing’s latest bid to bolster its position amid strained relations with the West.

The law, approved on Wednesday and entering into force July 1, comes as China’s authoritarian government pushes back against what it sees as American efforts to suppress its development, following US export controls on some high-tech goods and efforts to reduce reliance on Chinese suppliers in sensitive sectors.

CNN’s Mengchen Zhang contributing reporting.