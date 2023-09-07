How Biden administration's export ban is choking off China's tech ambitions (Nov, 2022)
Hong Kong (CNN) — Shares in SMIC, China’s largest contract chipmaker, plunged on Thursday, after two US congressmen called on the White House to further restrict export sales to the company.

The comments came after Huawei Technologies introduced the Mate 60 Pro, a Chinese smartphone powered by an advanced chip that is believed to have been made by SMIC.