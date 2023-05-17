China’s special envoy wraps two-day Ukraine visit as Beijing attempts to play peacemaker

Chinese envoy Li Hui is expected to wrap up a two-day visit to Ukraine Wednesday. Hui is pictured here in 2015 with then-Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at an event in Moscow.

 RIA Novosti/Reuters

(CNN) — Chinese envoy Li Hui wrapped up a two-day visit to Ukraine Wednesday, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said – completing the first stop on a European tour focused on the war there, as Beijing attempts to fashion itself as a peacemaker in the grinding conflict, despite its close ties with Russia.

A seasoned former diplomat, Li served as ambassador to Russia from 2009 to 2019 and is the highest ranking Chinese official to travel to Ukraine since the start of Moscow’s devastating war.

CNN’s Mengchen Zhang in Beijing, Victoria Butenko and Julia Kesaieva in Kyiv, and Josh Pennington contributed to this report.