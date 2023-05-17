China’s special envoy met Zelensky during two-day Ukraine visit, Beijing says

Chinese envoy Li Hui is expected to wrap up a two-day visit to Ukraine Wednesday. Hui is pictured here in 2015 with then-Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev at an event in Moscow.

 RIA Novosti/Reuters

(CNN) — Beijing’s newly appointed special envoy for the Ukraine war has met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, China confirmed Thursday as its attempts to fashion itself as a potential peacemaker in the grinding conflict, despite close ties with Russia.

Li Hui a seasoned former diplomat who served as ambassador to Russia from 2009 to 2019, is the highest ranking Chinese official to travel to Ukraine since the start of Moscow’s devastating war.

