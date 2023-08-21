Simon Baptist, Chief Economist of the Economist Intelligence Unit, joins CNN's Michael Holmes to discuss how China's economic slowdown could impact the rest of the world.

Hong Kong (CNN) — China has long been the engine of global growth.

But in recent weeks, its economic slowdown has alarmed international leaders and investors who are no longer counting on it to be a bulwark against weakness elsewhere. In fact, for the first time in decades, the world’s second economy is itself the problem.