CNN's Marc Stewart looks at the real estate crisis in China, and huge first half losses forecast by Country Garden

Hong Kong (CNN) — Country Garden, one of China’s top property developers, suspended trading in 11 of its onshore bonds on Monday, adding to speculation the company may be preparing to restructure its debt as it struggles to raise enough cash in time to avoid default.

Shares in Country Garden plummeted 16% on Monday to a new record low, leading the losses among the Hang Seng Index constituents, as investors pondered whether the property giant’s woes could further weigh on an already sluggish recovery in the world’s second largest economy.