(CNN) — India’s has defended its decision to host a Group of 20 (G20) meeting in the Himalayan territory of Jammu and Kashmir, despite criticism from rights groups and expected boycotts from a handful of countries.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, is scheduled to host a tourism meeting for G20 members this week, in a move the Indian government has marketed as an opportunity to showcase the region’s culture.