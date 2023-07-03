Hong Kong (CNN) — China has registered the highest number of hot days over six months since records began, according to authorities, as the country confronts another record-breaking summer of blistering heat.

In the first half of this year, China saw an average of 4.1 high temperature days where the maximum daily temperature exceeded 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit), the highest since 1961, the National Climate Center said in a statement Sunday.

CNN’s Mengchen Zhang contributed reporting.