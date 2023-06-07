Children of Black Florida mother who was killed after knocking on neighbor’s door consumed with guilt over her death

(CNN) — One of the children of Ajike “AJ” Owens, the Black woman who authorities say was fatally shot last week in central Florida after knocking on a neighbor’s door, is consumed with guilt over their mother’s death.

The 9-year-old boy, who witnessed the shooting, blames himself that Owens is gone because he first told his mom the neighbor had confronted him and his siblings.

CNN’s Christina Maxouris, Carlos Suarez and Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.