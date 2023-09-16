In northwestern Italy, fire officials say a young girl is dead after a military jet crashed, sending debris flying onto her family's car. CNN's Barbie Nadeau has the details.

(CNN) — A jet from the Italian Air Force’s aerobatics squadron crashed during a practice run near the northern city of Turin on Saturday, killing a 5-year-old child and leaving her 9-year-old brother with severe burns when the car they were in was struck by burning debris from a huge fireball.

The MB-339 jet had exploded moments after takeoff at around noon local time, officials said, according to the Italian Fire Brigade.