Italian Air Force jet crashes, killing one child
(CNN) — A jet from the Italian Air Force’s aerobatics squadron crashed during a practice run near the northern city of Turin on Saturday, killing a 5-year-old child and leaving her 9-year-old brother with severe burns when the car they were in was struck by burning debris from a huge fireball.

The MB-339 jet had exploded moments after takeoff at around noon local time, officials said, according to the Italian Fire Brigade.