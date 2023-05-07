The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all children get two doses of the MMR (measles-mumps-rubella) vaccine; the first dose between 12 to 15 months of age and the second between the ages of 4 to 6.
Some people may still get measles if they have received the vaccine, but those individuals typically have a milder version of the illness and are less likely to be contagious, according to the CDC.
The Maine CDC listed several locations where others could have been exposed to measles, including a "Family Time Dine and Play" at a mall and two medical centers between April 29 through May 1. The agency says anyone at the locations should watch for symptoms for 21 days and call a health provider immediately if they experience any symptoms.
Babies and young children are more likely to get "very sick" from measles, the Maine CDC said on its Facebook page.
The agency said it was still waiting for official confirmation of the positive case from the US CDC, according to the news release.
Measles was declared eliminated from the US in 2000, thanks to an intensive vaccination program, according to the US CDC's website. But vaccination rates in the US have dropped in recent years, sparking new outbreaks. An outbreak that began in November in Ohio sickened 85 children, none of whom were fully vaccinated.
The disease is highly contagious: Up to 90% of unvaccinated people who are exposed to the virus will also become infected, according to the US CDC.