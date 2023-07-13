(CNN) — Assault charges have been dismissed against an Oregon police officer who admitted to hitting a photographer in the head with his baton during a demonstration in the wake of George Floyd’s death in the summer of 2020, court records show.

Officer Corey Budworth was charged with fourth-degree battery after a viral video posted on social media captured him allegedly striking photographer Teri Jacobs with a baton in August 2020 and then striking her a second time while she was on the ground before he walked away.