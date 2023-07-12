(CNN) — Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles is facing a civil rights investigation into how Black women giving birth are treated in its hospital.

Maternal health is a priority for the Biden-Harris Administration and one in which the HHS Office for Civil Rights is working on around the country to ensure equity and equality in health care. To protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation we have no further comment,” the US Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement to CNN.