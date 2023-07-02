(CNN) — To her tens of thousands of adoring online fans, fashionable two-legged feline Cecily is the cat’s pajamas.
The 5-year-old Siamese-mix is a permanent resident of The Cattery animal shelter in Corpus Christi, Texas, where she’s lived since she was 2 months old, said Katie Hatfield, The Cattery’s social media manager.
The colorful dresses and outfits began as a way to cover the diapers Cecily wears daily, Hatfield said.
“We had a lady who knew how to sew really well, and she made Cecily a full-body harness that helps keep that diaper on her body,” she said.
The seamstress also created “a ton of custom tailored outfits to Cecily’s shape and size,” according to Hatfield.
When the cat isn’t wearing her usual blue shark pajamas, Hatfield said she poses for weekly photo shoots in fun designs that get shared online.
“We have so many really cute outfits for her that go over the harness,” Hatfield said. “We call her our fashionista.”
The Cattery, which currently houses over 180 cats, began getting more active on social media during the pandemic.
“We decided to try to reach people all over the world to raise awareness about disability in cats, especially Manx syndrome, and of course spread positivity during a (hard time) for so many people,” Hatfield said.
The cat’s social media presence and quirky outfits seem to touch people in unexpected ways, the social media manager noted.
“I think it’s kind of inspirational for people to realize (Cecily) just keeps going,” Hatfield said. “We’re always posting positive things and trying to lift people up, I think that’s important.”