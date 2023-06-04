New Delhi/London/Hong Kong (CNN) — The cause of a train crash that killed hundreds of people in India – and the people responsible for it – have been identified, India’s railways minister said on Sunday.

Ashwini Vaishnaw said the three-way crash involving two passenger trains and a freight train in eastern Odisha state on Friday had happened “due to a change in electronic interlocking” – a reference to the signaling system used by railways – and that an investigation would show “who was responsible for that mistake.”