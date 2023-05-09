The Catholic Diocese of Oakland filed for bankruptcy protection Monday after it received more than 330 legal claims of sexual abuse, Bishop Michael C. Barber announced in a letter to the parish community.

The lawsuits were filed after California suspended the statute of limitations for sexual abuse between January 2020 and December 2022, opening a three-year window where victims had until age 40 or five years from the time their abuse was discovered to file civil actions against their alleged abusers.

CNN's Steve Almasy contributed to this report.