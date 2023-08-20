CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar gives the latest update on Hurricane Hilary, expected to bring record rain to the Southwestern US.

(CNN) — Hurricane Hilary is expected to slam into Southern California on Sunday as a rare tropical storm, unleashing floods, fierce winds and heavy downpours as residents evacuate, parks and beaches close and first responders brace for water rescues.

Hilary is now a Category 1 storm churning maximum winds of 85 miles per hour as it barrels north-northwest at a speed of 20 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was about 450 miles south from San Diego as of 11 p.m. local time Saturday.

CNN’s Josh Campbell, Raja Razek, Elizabeth Wolfe, Taylor Ward and Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.