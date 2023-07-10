Catastrophic flooding swamps Vermont’s capital as intense storms force evacuations, rescues and closures in the Northeast

(CNN) — Intense rainstorms inundating the Northeast are turning streets into rivers, forcing evacuations and have prompted officials in Vermont’s capital, Montpelier, to close the downtown area.

“Make no mistake, the devastation and flooding we’re experiencing across Vermont is historic and catastrophic,” Gov. Phil Scott told reporters Tuesday.

CNN Meteorologist Taylor Ward and CNN’s Jessica Xie, Roxanne Garcia, Artemis Moshtaghian, Raja Razek, Sara Smart and Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.